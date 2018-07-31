Two Columbus men gunned down in span of 14 hours in separate shootings, police said

In a span of 14 hours, two men were gunned down in separate homicides in Columbus late Monday night and Tuesday morning, authorities said.
They were identified as 32-year-old Rashaad Williams, who was pronounced dead on Dawson Street about 11:35 a.m. Tuesday and James Richardson Jr. , 36, was pronounced dead of a gunshot wound at 9:56 p.m. Monday at 6145 Hunter Ridge Circle. Both will be transported to the crime lab in Decatur for autopsies, said Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.
Williams, 32, was dressed in blue jeans shorts and wearing no shirt, as his body lay face down on the street in a pool of blood. Police Maj. J.D. Hawk, head of the Investigative Services Bureau, said police were called to the scene about 10:24 a.m. to check on a fight between two men. The victim was found in the roadway and appears to have died of a gunshot.
Detectives were knocking on doors and talking to residents. Hawk said there were many witnesses in the area at the time of the fight.
“We depend on the witnesses to give us information,” he said.
A man who was in the area to work on a house said he saw the victim in jeans and two girls before the man was followed by a second man. As they walked between two houses on a path, he heard a gunshot.
Sarah Jackson, Williams’ aunt, came to the scene to help Bryan and police positively identify the body.
“I couldn’t believe it,” she said, standing with her cousin Tylar Jackson.
She last saw Williams about two weeks ago and he was doing fine. After his death, she said something has to be done about gun violence. “It needs to stop,” she said.
Tylar agreed.
“I think the gun violence should stop,” he said. “I’m disappointed my cousin is laying ion the ground.”
The death was the second fatal shooting in less than a day. Hawk said a relative found Richardson shot at the house at 9:22 p.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead as officers arrived on the scene.
The Homicide Unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.
The responding officers discovered Richardson deceased from a gunshot wound. The Homicide Unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.
Police Sgt. Anthony Locey said anyone with information on the Hunter Ridge Circle shooting should call detective Stuart Carter at 706-225-4319 or email him at stuartcarter@columbusga.,org.
The two deaths bring the homicide total to 22 recorded in Columbus this year by the coroner’s office, Bryan said.
Comments