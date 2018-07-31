Man killed in the road on Dawson Street

Muscogee County coroner gives first details on Rashad Williams, 32, who was killed on Dawson Street between 25th and 30th Avenues, on Tues., July 31. Police are still investigating.
Police: Afternoon shooting leaves one injured

Crime

A shooting at the Camp Benning Apartments on Ticknor Drive has left one person injured and Columbus police searching for clues. The victim was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional midtown campus but no condition is available.