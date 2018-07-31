Columbus woman interrupts a couple having sex in car – in her apartment parking space

Having sex in a car is not a private affair, when you’re in someone else’s designated parking space.
Columbus police said that was the case, around 6 p.m. June 23, when they were called to a disturbance in the parking lot of Greystone At Main Street, an apartment complex off Whittlesey Boulevard at Veterans Parkway, where a resident saw a couple having sex in a Ford Fusion – in her parking space.
She told officers she went out and knocked on the car window, and the man inside exposed himself to her and crudely asked if she wanted to give him oral sex.
She got the tag number and called the police.
The lovers were gone by the time officers arrived, but they tracked the Fusion’s registration to a woman who told them her brother had been driving it. She identified him as 28-year-old John Lewis Adams, police said.
Officers called Adams and asked him to return to the apartments, but he refused. Checking his background, they discovered his driver’s license was suspended March 6, 2017. He was arrested later on charges of public indecency and driving while his license was suspended.
He was not represented by an attorney during his preliminary hearing Tuesday in Recorder’s Court, and questioned witnesses himself.
“Is there any type of proof of any of this?” he asked, moving to have the case dismissed.
Judge Julius Hunter refused, so the charges stood.
The hearing was about to end when a woman identifying herself as Adams’ sister spoke up, alleging Adams had identified the woman in his tryst as his fiancée, and she can’t be because Adams already is married.
Police officers and sheriff’s deputies then intervened before a courtroom dispute erupted.
