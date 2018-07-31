Columbus, Phenix City weather for August 1 from WRBL’s Bob Jeswald

Take a look at the weather forecast for Wednesday August 1 from WRBL meteorologist Bob Jeswald.
A shooting at the Camp Benning Apartments on Ticknor Drive has left one person injured and Columbus police searching for clues. The victim was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional midtown campus but no condition is available.