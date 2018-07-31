Boy, 14, charged as an adult in aggravated molestation of girl, 4, in Rose Hill area

A 14-year-old boy is accused of aggravated child molestation of a 4-year-old girl after an investigation by the Special Victims Unit of the Columbus Police Department.
The teen also was charged with a count of aggravated sodomy after his arrest in Columbus on Monday. Under Senate Bill 440, the teen will face the aggravated charges during a 2 p.m. Friday Recorder’s Court hearing.
The suspect is accused of instructing the younger child to perform oral sex on him before engaging in sodomy.
An investigation was launched by the Special Victims Unit on Friday after an officer was called to Piedmont Columbus Medical midtown campus to check on a child molestation. The acts are alleged to have occurred about 10:30 p.m. that day in the Rose Hill area.
Under Senate Bill 440, Georgia law enforcement may try teens ages 13 to 16 as an adult in offenses called the “seven deadly sins.” The charges include aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, aggravated sodomy, rape, armed robbery, voluntary manslaughter and murder.
