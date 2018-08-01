Shooting at Hunter Haven Mobile Home Park leaves man dead

A Tuesday night shooting at Hunter Haven Mobile Home Park has left a 21-year-old man dead on Crawford Road, Opelika , Ala., police said Wednesday.
Octavious Bennett was pronounced dead by Lee County Coroner Bill Harris at the scene of the 11:43 p.m. shooting inside a mobile home. His body was transported to the Department of Forensic Science in Montgomery for a postmortem examination.
Police received a call on a person shot and found no signs of life in the victim. Bennett was inside a mobile home when a gunman or shooters fired through the outside wall of the mobile home and struck Bennett.
The shooting death remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the shooting should contact the Opelika Police Department’s Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665, or the Lee County Coroner Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8686. Calls may remain anonymous if you wish.
