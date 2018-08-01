Second suspect surrenders on insurance fraud and criminal damage charges in Columbus

The operator of America’s Roofing and one of two men accused of intentionally vandalizing roofs of two homes in Columbus surrendered to authorities Wednesday on fraud and other charges.
David Gonzalez was charged with two counts of criminal damage to property and one count of insurance fraud in connection with a February investigation by Georgia Insurance Commissioner Ralph Hudgens. Gonzalez, 35, was booked into the Muscogee County Jail and later released on bond.
Mark Phillip Zuckerman, 58, of 4201 Weems Road, was taken into custody July 26 on two counts of insurance fraud, one count of second degree criminal damage to property and released on $13,000 bond from the Muscogee County Jail. Zuckerman was a roofing contractor for Gonzalez.
In February, investigators said Gonzalez solicited his roofing inspection services to homeowners in Columbus and Midland to help determine if recent weather had caused damage to roofs. While on the roofs, Gonzalez and Zuckerman are accused of vandalizing shingles and other material to mimic wind damage. There is video surveillance of the suspects creating the destruction valued at $18,000 in damage to two homes, the commissioner said.
Hudgens recognized the National Insurance Crime Bureau and the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office for assisting in the investigation. Insurance fraud is a felony with a prison sentence of two to 10 years upon conviction and a fine up to $10,000.
The Fraud Division of the Georgia Department of Insurance investigates various forms of fraud in insurance, including health, life, auto, and property insurance. Call the Department’s Fraud Hotline at 1-800-656-2298 if you have information about this case or another possible fraud scheme.
