Lawyers for Rebecca Haynie file a motion to dismiss her murder trial in the 2004 fatal shooting of her ex-husband Kirby Smith

Listen as Rebecca Haynie's defense present an opening statement in their motion to dismiss her trial, stating that her rights to a speedy trial have been violated. The prosecution says no, and that the defense is in part to blame for the delays
Police: Afternoon shooting leaves one injured

Crime

A shooting at the Camp Benning Apartments on Ticknor Drive has left one person injured and Columbus police searching for clues. The victim was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional midtown campus but no condition is available.