One man injured after shooting on Esquiline Drive

A shooting on Esquiline Drive has left a man injured, Columbus police said Thursday.
The 28-year-old man was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional midtown campus for treatment after the shooting in the 30th block of Esquiline Drive. No report was available on his condition.
Police and detectives from the Robbery and Assault Division were on the scene talking to possible witnesses.
Police blocked Lowe Drive and Douglas Street on Esquiline while officers conducted their investigation. Police said the streets would be blocked for some time.
Yellow tape was used to seal off the area in front of the house where the shooting occurred. Police said the shooting scene was inside and outside the house.
More details on this breaking story will be released when they are available.
Comments