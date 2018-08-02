Suspect charged in shooting death on Hunter Ridge Circle

A suspect has been charged in Monday’s fatal shooting on Hunter Ridge Circle, Columbus police said Thursday.
Cyrus Howard, 48, was charged in the death of James Richardson Jr. and held without bond in the Muscogee County Jail. A hearing is set for 9 a.m. Tuesday in Recorder’s Court.
Police were called at 9:14 p.m. Monday to 6145 Hunter Ridge Circle after a relative discovered the victim shot. Officers found Richardson’s body inside the house.
Richardson, 36, was pronounced dead of a gunshot wound at 9:56 p.m., said Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley. His body was transported to the crime lab in Decatur, Ga., on Wednesday for an autopsy.
Worley classified the death as a homicide. It’s under investigation by Columbus police.
