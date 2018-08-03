Man dies of multiple gunshots at Bull Creek Apartments marking third death since Monday

A man was gunned down in a hail of gunshots at Bull Creek Apartments complex late Thursday in the third homicide in Columbus since Monday, Columbus police said Friday.
Joshua O’Neal was pronounced dead of multiple gunshots at 11:40 p.m. at 17 Creek Way Drive. His body will be transported to the crime lab in Decatur for an autopsy, said Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.
Residents in the area said they heard gunshots before police were called at 11 p.m. to the scene. The victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds.
Bryan said O’Neal had just pulled into the parking lot when another vehicle pulled in behind him. A gunman left that vehicle and fired multiple shots at the victim.
The death is under investigation by the Homicide Unit.
O’Neal’s death come on the heels of the 9:14 p.m. shooting Monday of James Richardson Jr. at 6145 Hunter Ridge Circle and the Tuesday morning shooting of Rashard Williams, 32, in the 2700 block of Dawson Street near 28th Avenue.
Cyrus Howard, 48, was charged Thursday in the death of Richardson and held without bond in the Muscogee County Jail. A hearing is set for 9 a.m. Tuesday in Recorder’s Court.
Police haven’t charged a suspect in the shooting of Williams.
Anyone with information on the latest shooting should contact Cpl. Sherman Hayes at 706-225-4268 or email shayes@columbusga.org.
