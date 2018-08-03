Man found in pond was victim of accidental drowning, Lee County Coroner said

Preliminary reports on a body found Thursday in a mill pond on First Avenue in Opelika show the man died of accidental drowning, Lee County Coroner Bill Harris said.
Ladarren Oliver, 32, of Auburn was found floating in the pond next to the Piggly Wiggly. No foul play is suspected in the death which remains under investigation, the coroner said.
A missing person’s report on Oliver was filed with the Auburn Police Department on July 21. Shortly after divers entered the water , authorities located a vehicle belonging to Oliver.
Opelika police, Lee County County Coroner’s Office, Auburn police, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Opelika fire, Lee County Emergency Management Agency, Russell County Emergency Management Agency, Big Blue Towing, ESG and the state of Alabama Division D ALHS Search and Recovery Dive Team took part in the recovery effort.
Anyone with information on this case should call the Opelika Police Department’s Detective Division at 334- 705-5220 or Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665, or the Lee County Coroner Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8686.
