Suspect called ‘Detroit’ wanted in Dawson Street shooting that left man dead

A suspect has been named in the Tuesday shooting death of Rashard Williams on Dawson Street near 28th Avenue, Columbus police said Friday.
The murder warrant is for Ruschaun Demario Burton, who is also known as “Detroit,” in the 10:54 a.m. shooting in front of 2713 Dawson St.
Williams, 32, of Columbus was pronounced dead at 11:35 a.m., Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said. Dressed in blue jeans shorts and wearing no shirt, his body was found face down on the street in a pool of blood.
Police Maj. J.D. Hawk said authorities were called to the scene to check on a fight between two men. The victim was found in the roadway and appears to have died of a gunshot.
Anyone with more information in this case or know the location of Burton should contact the 911 Dispatch Center or Sgt. Michael Dahnke at 706-225-4296 or by email at mdahnke@columbusga.org.
