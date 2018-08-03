Alabama woman, 53, dies in Columbus after car crash

A 53-year-old woman died Thursday after the truck she was driving ran off Bradley Road and struck a tree, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.
Kelley Via of Montgomery , Ala., was pronounced dead at Piedmont Columbus Regional midtown campus shortly after the 12:36 p.m. crash 15 miles south of Phenix City.
Via was driving a 2000 Nissan Frontier pickup when it left Russell County 24, also known as Bradley Road. She was not wearing a seat belt, troopers said.
The crash remains under investigation by the troopers.
