Boy, 3, drowns after he was pulled from bottom of apartment’s complex pool

A 3-year-old boy died Thursday night after he was pulled from the bottom of a pool in the 400 block of Opelika Road in Auburn.
The child who wasn’t identified because all relatives haven’t been notified was pronounced dead at 9:45 p.m. at East Alabama Medical Center, Lee County Coroner Bill Harris said. Although no foul play is suspected , Harris said the child’s boy was sent to the medical examiner’s officer in Montgomery for a postmortem examination.
The victim was with his family visiting friends at the complex when he and his friends were swimming in the pool, the coroner said. After realizing the boy was missing, they started a search and found him at the bottom of the pool. He was pulled from the pool and bystanders immediately started cardiopulmonary resuscitation.
Authorities were called at 8:30 p.m. Efforts to resuscitate the boy were continued after the arrival of Auburn police, fire, East Alabama Medical Center and emergency medical services personnel but they were unsuccessful.
The death remains under investigation by Auburn police and the Lee County coroner.
Comments