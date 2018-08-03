See highlights from a tour of the new Spencer High School on Fort Benning Road

The Big Mac turns 50 this year. Ledger-Enquirer reporter Chuck Williams sat down with local McDonald's officials to talk about the new "MacCoins", swap Big Mac stories, see who remembers the famous jingle, and finally taste-test the iconic burger.
Yvette Scarborough, principal at Fox Elementary School, has been searching for a way to motivate students to help keep the school’s bathrooms clean. Thanks to volunteers, she thinks she's found a way with an even more inspirational purpose.
The Jordan High School campus is in the middle of a major facelift. Workers have been busy constructing new fields for the football, baseball, and softball programs. They've even added a new parking lot. Here's a quick look at the project.
The Columbus-based Youth Infrastructure Coalition is working to create momentum and support for a proposed Interstate 14 that would flow through the Georgia cities of Columbus and Macon, terminating in Augusta.
Listen as Rebecca Haynie's defense present an opening statement in their motion to dismiss her trial, stating that her rights to a speedy trial have been violated. The prosecution says no, and that the defense is in part to blame for the delays
The Rapids, a major project that will transform the riverfront in downtown Columbus has taken shape just north of the 13th Street bridge. It's a 226-unit apartment complex and will also feature restaurant and retail space.
A section of the Riverview Apartments in Phenix City is being leveled to make way for the new Whitewater Village under the Phenix City Housing Authority. Officials envision a mixed income and mixed use neighborhood that will revitalize downtown
Muscogee County Superior Court Clerk Shasta Glover talks about the experience she has and why she feels it qualifies her to continue serving in her current role. Glover was appointed to replace Ann Hardman after Hardman's death in March.
Chef Morten Wulff of Morten's at Old Town describes his menu of smoked salmon mousse, Belgian endive salad with blueberry vinaigrette, blackened trout with forbidden rice, smoked pork spinalis with peach sauce and almond cake for Restaurant Week 2018