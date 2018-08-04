Abiril Gerren \
Circle K employee accused of scratching off lotto tickets without paying for them

By Ben Wright

benw@ledger-enquirer.com

August 04, 2018 12:00 AM

A Circle K employee is accused of scratching off Georgia lottery tickets at a Macon Road store without paying for them, Columbus police said .

Abiril Gerren, 26, of Columbus was taken into custody Wednesday at the 3720 Macon Road convenience store where she worked. She was charged with one count of making , altering, forging, uttering, passing or counterfeiting ticket or for an attempt to influence winning of a prize and later released on bond from the Muscogee County Jail.

Police were called to the store about 4:35 p.m. to check on the theft of lottery tickets by an employee . Police said the suspect used the lottery tickets but didn’t specify whether any returned any cash.

