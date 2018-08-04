Rescue squad pulls floating body from Chattahoochee River behind Civic Center

A body was pulled from the Chattahoochee River behind the Columbus Civic Center after a walker on the Riverwalk spotted it floating face down in the water, authorities said Saturday.
The unidentified white male was pronounced dead at 12:46 p.m. , said Deputy Coroner Charles Newton. His body will be transported to the crime lab in Decatur on Monday for an autopsy. He was wearing tennis shoes, dark jeans shorts and a pull over polo shirt.
Newton said the man had an injury to the back of his head possibly from falling into the river and many tattoos. His body may have been in the water one or two days. “They will use that with police to try to confirm if he’s in our system,” Newton said.
Police Lt. Matt Blackstock said a woman reported seeing a body in the water from the 14th Street Bridge. With no ID, police have very little to help identify the man. “We don’t know the cause of death,” he said.
The death remains under investigation. “We are still investigating it,” Blackstock said. “We still don’t know whether it’s foul play involved or not.”
There is no crime scene to check other than where the rescue squad from the Columbus Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services pulled the man out of the water. The rescue squad put boats in the water to get the body onto the bank along the Riverwalk.
With frequent rainfall for most of the week, the river was moving fast with debris from dead trees and other items floating down the river as water is released from dams upstream.
Police sealed off the Riverwalk behind the Civic Center and diverted all walkers and bicycle riders while the investigation was underway.
Authorities said many people were on the river swimming or on rubber tubes without lifejackets although the flotation devices are required between North Highlands Dam and the Columbus Convention and Trade Center.
Comments