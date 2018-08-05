New MidTown, Inc. director sees the six-square mile neighborhood as a microcosm of the city

The 20-year old South Commons Softball Complex, home to international, NCAA and state high school tournaments, needs repairs and upgrades. The Sports Council is proposing a public-private partnership to raise the money.
Columbus' 24-year-old South Commons softball complex is showing the wear and tear of age, and the Columbus Sports Council is now pitching the need to improve the facility to continue attracting events and the dollars they bring to the community.
Organizers call it "America's Night Out Against Crime." Most people know it as National Night Out. This year's event is Aug. 7 in communities across America. Here's a quick look at what it is, with sights and sounds from previous years' events.
The Big Mac turns 50 this year. Ledger-Enquirer reporter Chuck Williams sat down with local McDonald's officials to talk about the new "MacCoins", swap Big Mac stories, see who remembers the famous jingle, and finally taste-test the iconic burger.
Yvette Scarborough, principal at Fox Elementary School, has been searching for a way to motivate students to help keep the school’s bathrooms clean. Thanks to volunteers, she thinks she's found a way with an even more inspirational purpose.
The Jordan High School campus is in the middle of a major facelift. Workers have been busy constructing new fields for the football, baseball, and softball programs. They've even added a new parking lot. Here's a quick look at the project.
The Columbus-based Youth Infrastructure Coalition is working to create momentum and support for a proposed Interstate 14 that would flow through the Georgia cities of Columbus and Macon, terminating in Augusta.
Listen as Rebecca Haynie's defense present an opening statement in their motion to dismiss her trial, stating that her rights to a speedy trial have been violated. The prosecution says no, and that the defense is in part to blame for the delays