Woman fires gun to scare her sister, police said. She was taken to jail.

A woman who fired a gun to scare her sister ended up in jail late Saturday, Columbus police said.
Jaspine James , 27, was taken into custody at 10:35 p.m. at her 2809 Baldwin St. home. She was charged with one count of reckless conduct and discharging a firearm in city limits and later released on bond from the Muscogee County Jail.
Police said James was outside her home when she fired a gun to scare her sister. The shot was fired into the air, police said.
No injuries were reported in connection with the shooting.
