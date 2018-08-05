Jaspine James \
Woman fires gun to scare her sister, police said. She was taken to jail.

By Ben Wright

benw@ledger-enquirer.com

August 05, 2018 09:41 AM

A woman who fired a gun to scare her sister ended up in jail late Saturday, Columbus police said.

Jaspine James , 27, was taken into custody at 10:35 p.m. at her 2809 Baldwin St. home. She was charged with one count of reckless conduct and discharging a firearm in city limits and later released on bond from the Muscogee County Jail.

Police said James was outside her home when she fired a gun to scare her sister. The shot was fired into the air, police said.

No injuries were reported in connection with the shooting.

