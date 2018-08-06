Holistic Columbus Expo offers benefits to those who are fit and those who have health issues

For the third consecutive year, the Holistic Columbus Expo is looking to grow and expand, organizer Tammy Edwards said this week.
The expo, which will be held Saturday at the Columbus Convention & Trade Center, features natural health and fitness options. The first one in 2016 drew 2,700 people, while about 3,000 attended a year ago, Edwards said.
“If you pressed me for a number, I think we could have 4,000 people,” Edwards said. “We have had a lot of interest from people and vendors.”
Unlike many of the area trade and event shows, there is no charge to attend the event, which will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eighty vendors have signed up to participate, Edwards said. That is up from 50 the first year and 70 a year ago.
“We don’t have any more vendor space,” Edwards said. “We have filled all the spots in the hall.”
There is a wide variety of vendors ranging from local chiropractors and acupuncturists to food and health supplement and oils products.
In addition to the vendors, there will also be lectures and demonstrations, Edwards said.
Those programs include:
▪ Benefits of meditation with sound by Allison Mills at 11 a.m.
▪ “My beautiful son, our journey with Autism,” by Dale Jackson at noon.
▪ Panel discussion on growing older and wiser at 1 p.m.
▪ Benefits of essential oils by Kalli Kennedy at 2 p.m.
▪ Panel discussion on mental health at 3 p.m.
Everyone who attends the expo will be entered in a prize drawing. The top two prizes are a paddle board from Outdoor World and a bicycle from Ride On Bikes. All of the vendors will put up prizes that those who attend will be eligible to win, Edwards said. That drawing will be held at 4:30 p.m.
The event draws a wide range of people each year, not just the most health conscious, Edwards said.
“There is such a variety of people who come to this, that there really is no average type of person who shows up,” Edwards said. “You will see the absolute health nuts and you will see people who are obese and in terrible health.”
Those who have health issues such as chronic foot, joint and back pain are the ones Edwards likes to see at the expo.
“These are the ones you want to see walk through the door because they are the ones who stand to get the most benefit from it,” she said.
