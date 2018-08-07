Former girlfriend testifies that she does not remember her statements to police the night Wesley Barber came home from a party where Shanita Rutherford was pushed off a balcony.
Wesley Barber's former girlfriend Nastassia Gary, retired police detective Kenneth Hudson and an audio recording of their April 2016 were presented in court during Barber's murder trial in the death of Shanita Rutherford
Together 2017 unveiled Tuesday the installment of local author and teacher Isiah Harper's word mural “My River Valley.” It's the final phase of the Together 2017 “My River Valley” mural project in the Columbus, Phenix City, and Fort Benning region.
Thunderstorms didn’t deter Corinth Missionary Baptist Church members and five generations of family in Columbus, Ga., from honoring their eldest member and her 91-year old sister with a party filled with stories, hymns and hotdogs
The “30 million word gap” refers to the estimated number of fewer words the poorest children hear compared to the wealthiest children by age 3. Randy Wilkes, superintendent of the Phenix City School District, explains.
Organizers call it "America's Night Out Against Crime." Most people know it as National Night Out. This year's event is Aug. 7 in communities across America. Here's a quick look at what it is, with sights and sounds from previous years' events.
Columbus' 24-year-old South Commons softball complex is showing the wear and tear of age, and the Columbus Sports Council is now pitching the need to improve the facility to continue attracting events and the dollars they bring to the community.
The Big Mac turns 50 this year. Ledger-Enquirer reporter Chuck Williams sat down with local McDonald's officials to talk about the new "MacCoins", swap Big Mac stories, see who remembers the famous jingle, and finally taste-test the iconic burger.
Yvette Scarborough, principal at Fox Elementary School, has been searching for a way to motivate students to help keep the school’s bathrooms clean. Thanks to volunteers, she thinks she's found a way with an even more inspirational purpose.
The Jordan High School campus is in the middle of a major facelift. Workers have been busy constructing new fields for the football, baseball, and softball programs. They've even added a new parking lot. Here's a quick look at the project.