Woman waving at vehicle on Cusseta Road charged with prostitution

A Columbus woman was charged with prostitution after she was spotted waving a vehicle to stop at 25th Avenue and Cusseta Road, police said.
Elizabeth Anderson, 42, of Columbus was taken into custody at 3:40 a.m. Wednesday . She was charged with one count each of loitering for the purpose of prostitution, begging in the roadway, giving a false name to police and drinking in public. She is held in the Muscogee County Jail for an 8 a.m. hearing in Recorder’s Court.
Officer Paul Hubbuch was on patrol when he noticed a woman in a green dress wave down a vehicle driven by a man. She was in the roadway talking to the man as the officer pulled his cruiser behind the motorist.
The driver noticed the officer and left the intersection while the woman ran to a nearby apartment and started knocking on the door but didn’t enter it. Claiming the man was a friend, she was taken into custody for prostitution.
