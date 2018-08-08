Columbus woman makes U-turn with vehicle in attempt to strike estranged husband, police said

A Columbus woman, who was upset over her estranged husband’s plan to divorce, made a U-turn on Pecan Street and attempted to strike him with her vehicle, a police officer said Wednesday in Recorder’s Court.
Ideanna McPherson, 54, was charged with one count each of aggravated assault, criminal trespassing and two counts of third-degree cruelty to children in the Aug. 3 dispute in the 2700 block of Pecan Street. After pleading not guilty to all charges, McPherson was ordered held on bonds totaling $14,000 and Judge Julius Hunter bound all charges over to Superior Court.
Officer Michael Wilson said police were called just after noon to Pecan Street on a disturbance after the woman’s estranged husband said McPherson attempted to run over him twice. The man said he was pushing a lawnmower down the street to do side jobs in the neighborhood as McPherson drove up the street and forced him to jump out of way near the curb.
He then saw the Kia Sportage she was driving make a U-turn, before it steered in his direction in a driveway and forced him to jump out of the way. The vehicle ran over the lawnmower valued at $150.
In talking to police, the woman said the two are going through a divorce and she saw him with the lawnmower. “She said he won’t speak to her,” Wilson told the judge. “She saw him walking up Pecan Street but didn’t try to hit him.”
She did admit to making the U-turn and running over the lawnmower on the criminal trespass charge.
Two children were riding in the vehicle at the time, leading to the cruelty to children charges.
