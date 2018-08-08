Man sentenced in U.S. District Court to 10 years in prison on cocaine, gun charges

A Woodland, Ga., man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute cocaine base and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, U.S. attorney Charles E. Peeler of the Middle District of Georgia announced Tuesday.
The sentence against Andre Hendricks, 39, was handed down by U.S. District Judge Clay D. Land in Columbus. After a plea hearing, he admitted to selling narcotics from his home to a confidential informant two times in December 2016. During a search of the home, authorities found nine guns, ammunition, crack cocaine, a quantity of pills containing metamphetamine, hydrocodone pills, powdered cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
After he was convicted of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute in Superior Court in Talbot County in 2003, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute cocaine in Superior Court in Meriwether County in 2005, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of Ecstasy and possession of cocaine in Muscogee County Superior Court in 2006 and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in Talbot County Superior Court in 2009, Hendricks is prohibited from possessing a firearm.
The case was made as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program that historically has been successful in bringing together all levels of law enforcement to reduce violent crime and make neighborhoods safer. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has made reducing violent crime in America a top priority. Sessions announced in 2017 the reinvigoration of PSN and directed U.S. Attorney’s Offices to develop a district crime reduction strategy using lessons learned since Project Safe Neighborhoods was launched in 2001.
The case against Hendricks was investigated by the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Crawford Seals, a U.S. assistant attorney prosecuted the case.
Comments