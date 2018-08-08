Witness: ‘Please don’t hit me,’ fatally injured woman told suspect after porch fall

The man being tried for murder for fatally injuring a woman he threw off a porch after she called him a “waterweight” cut his trial short Wednesday by pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter.
Thirty-year-old Westley Barber pleaded in the death of Shanita Rutherford after a witness who hosted the 2015 get-together where Rutherford was injured testified that Barber afterward taunted the victim, who apologized to him and said, “Please don’t hit me.”
That left jurors with this sequence of events, according to the prosecution’s evidence:
Rutherford was helping her friend Sadie Whitehead host the April 10, 2015, gathering at 3512 4th Ave., where Rutherford, 25, was on the front porch greeting guests. When she called Barber a “waterweight,” he picked her up and either threw her or fell over a porch banister with her, dropping to concrete about five feet below.
Barber told police Rutherford landed atop him, and he wriggled out from under her and circled behind the house to come back around to the front. Rutherford suffered a spinal injury that paralyzed her, and could not move.
Others picked her up to take her inside, and that’s when she and Barber had a second exchange of words on the front porch, Whitehead testified Wednesday.
Using a coarse insult, Barber told Rutherford, “B---h, what you thought? B---h, what? What?” Prosecutors believe he was asking what Rutherford was thinking when she insulted him. Whitehead, who did not witness their initial confrontation, said Barber “looked like he was angry about something.”
She said Rutherford replied, “Please don’t hit me. I’m sorry. Whatever I did to you, I’m sorry.”
Though she did not see Rutherford fall, Whitehead said she could hear the impact from inside the house. She had been dozing off, she said: “It was loud enough, I got up.” She later said of the noise, “The boom sounded like a car wreck sounds.”
Barber left the party afterward, and friends called an ambulance for Rutherford, who never recovered.
After treatment at Columbus’ Midtown Medical Center – now Piedmont Columbus Regional – she was transferred to the Shepherd Spinal Center, and then to Douglas Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Facility, authorities said.
She needed constant personal care when she returned home Nov. 13, 2015. Five days later, she was taken to Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, Ga., because of seizures and bleeding, and eventually needed life support because of a brain hemorrhage.
She died from that hemorrhage on Nov. 28, 2015.
Another witness Wednesday was state medical examiner Natasha Grandhi, who performed Rutherford’s autopsy on Dec. 1, 2015. She said Rutherford had a neck fracture and head trauma, and suffered complications such as high blood pressure and strokes after she was injured, though medical records showed she had normal blood pressure before.
Grandhi found evidence indicating that when blood flow to Rutherford’s brain resumed after strokes, it poured through damaged blood vessels. The basal ganglia deep inside her brain had bleeding that extended all the way to the brain’s surface, Grandhi said.
Though Rutherford told people at the party her fall was an “accident,” her mother Melissa Lowe said Rutherford told her at the hospital that she was “body-slammed” off a porch onto concrete.
Prosecutors Al Whitaker and Chris Williams maintained Barber deliberately threw Rutherford off the porch, infuriated by her insult.
Had Barber not pleaded guilty, jurors would have had to decide whether what happened was deliberate or accidental. Barber was being tried on charges of felony murder, aggravated battery, involuntary manslaughter and simple battery.
The felony murder count alleged that whether he meant to or not, he fatally injured Rutherford while committing the felony of aggravated battery, leaving her paralyzed. The involuntary manslaughter charge alleged he unintentionally caused her death while committing the misdemeanor of simple battery.
In his plea to voluntary manslaughter, he agreed to serve 14 years of a 20-year sentence, with the rest on probation. All his other charges will be dropped.
Georgia law says someone commits voluntary manslaughter “when he causes the death of another human being under circumstances which would otherwise be murder and if he acts solely as the result of a sudden, violent, and irresistible passion resulting from serious provocation sufficient to excite such passion in a reasonable person.”
Barber apologized to Rutherford’s mother during his plea.
“I’m sorry for the situation that got out of hand,” he said. His girlfriend just lost a daughter he thought of as his child, so “I understand what she’s going through,” he said of Lowe.
“I just ask her to forgive me, from the bottom of my heart,” he said.
His defense attorney Nancy Miller told Judge Gil McBride that Barber spent three years in jail awaiting trial. She asked that his sentence include credit for the time he already has served.
McBride formally will sentence Barber at 10 a.m. Thursday, when Lowe will tell the court how her daughter’s death has affected her and her family.
