Police seize $7,629 worth of pot, THC and LSD in apartment near Lakebottom Park

Police seized more than $7,600 in assorted drugs and arrested two people Wednesday during a drug search within a block from the walking trail at Lakebottom Park, Columbus police said.
Austin Pruitt, 24, of Columbus and Desirae Prance, 22, were taken into custody during a 4:28 p.m. search at 1620 Springer St. apartment. Each was charged with one count of poss of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of LSD with intent to distribute, possession of THC oil with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of drug related objects. Pruitt appeared for a 9 a.m. hearing in Recorder’s Court but Prance delayed her case until she can hire an attorney.
Judge Julius Hunter set bonds totaling $10,250 on all the charges bound the cases over to Muscogee Superior Court.
Travis Contreras, an agent with the Special Operations Unit, said a search warrant was served at the apartment where they found Pruitt and Prance. Inside the apartment, agents found 18.6 grams of THC oil valued at $1,860, 37 doses of LSD with a street value of $555 and 18.6 ounces of marijuana worth $5,214. Police also seized a .40-caliber Smith and Wesson pistol and nine glass smoking devices and a digital scale.
Total value of the drugs is estimated at $7,629.
Contreras told the court that Pruitt took responsibility for all drugs found in the apartment. He has been in the apartment three to four months.
According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, THC or tetrahydrocannabinol is believed to be the main mind-altering ingredient in the cannabis plant. The oil is produced by extracting the cannabinoids from the plant material. The DEA states that a drop or two of the liquid on a cigarette is equal to a marijuana joint.
LSD is a potent hallucinogen with street names such as Acid, Dots, Mellow Yellow and Window Pane. Users experience changes in mood and impaired depth.
