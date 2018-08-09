Suspended registration leads to seizure of nearly 2 ounces meth worth $4,810

A 48-year-old man was taken into custody late Tuesday after a drug-sniffing dog alerted to almost 2 ounces of methamphetamine in his vehicle on Slade Drive at Cherokee Avenue.
Raymond Delano Greer of Columbus was charged with trafficking in meth, possession of drug related objects, having no vehicle insurance and a suspended registration. He was held in the Muscogee County Jail for a hearing in Recorder’s Court.
Police were patrolling the area about 11:30 p.m. when a tag check revealed that Greer’s 2004 Pontiac Aztek had a suspended registration and no vehicle insurance. While police were writing the citations, a K-9 drug sniffing dog named Kruger alerted on the vehicle .
Police found 48 grams, almost 2 ounces, of met with a street value of $4,810 inside the SUV. Police said they also seized four glass pipes, assorted plastic baggies commonly used to package drugs, scales and spoons.
