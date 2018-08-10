Man found shot to death inside Mellon Street residence, according to authorities

Columbus Police are investigating the discovery of a body early Friday morning inside a Mellon Street residence, authorities said.
The name of the victim, who died of a gunshot wound, has not been released pending the notification of next of kin, Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley said. The coroner’s office pronounced the man dead at 7:07 a.m.
Columbus Police are releasing few details. Homicide detectives were called to the scene before 7 a.m., Maj. J.D. Hawk said.
The shooting occurred at 427 Mellon Street in the south Columbus Winterfield neighborhood, Worley said.
Crime scene tape stretched from the Mellon Street Apartments past a residence next door, where police placed numbered evidence markers in the street in front of the house.
