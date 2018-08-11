Columbus man, 71, is one of two killed in four-vehicle crash near Tuskegee

A Columbus man is one of two people killed after the pickup truck he was driving collided with three other vehicles Thursday on U.S. 80 near the intersection of Sol Brown Road near Tuskegee, the Alabama Law Enforcement agency said Friday.
James Carl McCorvey, 71, of Columbus and Derrick Wayne Shelton, 39, of Prattville , Ala., were both pronounced dead at the scene of four-vehicle crash at 7:20 a.m. about five miles east of Tuskegee.
McCorvey was driving a 2017 Nissan Frontier when it sideswiped a 2018 Chevrolet Traverse before colliding with a 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis, driven by Shelton, Alabama state troopers said. A 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup collided with McCorvey’s truck after the initial collision. McCorvey wasn’t wearing a seat belt.
The driver of the Silverado and a passenger in the Mercury were transported to East Alabama Medical Center for treatment.
The crash remains under investigation by troopers.
