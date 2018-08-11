Man, 23, accused in assault on possible missing girl from Chattahoochee County

A man accused of assaulting a possible missing juvenile in April was taken into custody in Russell County on Friday, Columbus police said in a report.
Markeith Deiondre Rone, 23, was taken into custody on outstanding warrants at 2 p.m. in the Russell County Jail. He was charged with one count each of sexual assault sodomy, aggravated child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes and computer pornography and sexual exploitation of children. He is held without bond in the Muscogee County Jail for an 8 a.m. Thursday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
The charges stem from an incident that allegedly occurred sometime between 9 p.m. April 4 and midnight April 5 on Victory Drive. Columbus police were called to a West Britt David Road home on April 4 to check on a possible missing girl from Chattahoochee County.
