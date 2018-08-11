Clerk of Council on paid leave before audit report presented to city officials

Longtime Clerk of Council Tiny Washington has been placed on leave with pay at the Columbus Consolidated Government, officials said Friday.
Washington, 58, was placed on paid leave Aug. 3, said City Attorney Clifton Fay and Mayor pro-tem Evelyn Turner Pugh. Washington will be absent during the 9 a.m. Tuesday Columbus Council meeting when forensic auditor Elizabeth Barfield is set to present an audit of the Office of the Clerk of Council.
The Clerk of Council is appointed by the council and reports to the 10-member board, according to the city charter.
When Pugh was asked why Washington was placed on paid leave, she said it’s a personnel matter and she’s not allowed to discuss personnel issues.
The mayor pro-tem isn’t sure when Washington will return to the position. “I don’t know,” she said.
While the clerk is on leave, the office is managed by the deputy clerk and another employee. Serving as an administrative arm of the City Council, the clerk attends and keeps record of all the council meetings and accurate minutes.
The office keeps an index of ordinances and resolutions adopted by the council. The clerk also is responsible for maintaining and updating code of ordinances along with providing subscription services to residents and various city departments. The office also keeps information on 40 boards, committees and commissions.
Washington has served the city since 1979.
Comments