Trial starts for 3 accused of taking woman from ‘rap party’ to rape, shoot and burn her

A Columbus crime so horrific it made headlines overseas is going to trial this week.
Three defendants are accused of kidnapping a 36-year-old woman at gunpoint from a “rap contest” at a Garden Drive “party house” on New Year’s Day 2014 and taking her in her car to a vacant lot at 988 Farr Road, where they allegedly raped her, sodomized her, penetrated her sexually with a handgun and shot her eight times, then poured gasoline on her 2007 Volkswagen Passat and set it afire with her in the trunk, with the resulting burns leaving her permanently disfigured.
And yet, she survived: Witnesses heard her crying for help at 7:40 a.m. and called for an ambulance that rushed her to the hospital, where she struggled to recover.
“She may never walk again. She may never have the use of her left arm,” a detective testified the following Feb. 17 during a preliminary hearing for one of the suspects. “She was in a coma for three weeks. They had to remove part of her lower intestine, and she’s still receiving around the clock care.”
This week she’s to face her assailants in court as Joey Bertrail Garron, 32, and Ketorie Dtriston Glover and Robert Carl Johnson, both 27, are tried on multiple felony charges.
Each defendant is charged with two counts of aggravated assault; two counts of aggravated sexual battery; two counts of aggravated sodomy; and one count each of aggravated battery, rape, kidnapping, hijacking a motor vehicle, second-degree arson and using a firearm to commit a crime, according to court records.
Each also is charged with possessing cocaine and a misdemeanor amount of marijuana.
Attorneys were picking a jury Monday for the trial in Judge Arthur Smith III’s Government Center courtroom. Garron is represented by attorney Anthony Johnson, Glover by Adam Deaver, and Johnson by Angela Dillon.
The prosecutor is Sadhana Dailey.
News of the egregious assault was reported across the country and in the United Kingdom.
