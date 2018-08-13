Columbus, Phenix City weather for August 14 from WRBL’s Cody Nickel

Should downtown Columbus, Georgia be called downtown or Uptown? Each side has it's proponents. Either way, here's a look back at downtown Columbus, Georgia through historical images in the Ledger-Enquirer archives.
Cyrus Howard faces murder charges in the July 30, 2018 fatal shooting of James Richardson, Jr., in Richardson's home. Columbus Police Cpl. Stuart Carter presented the evidence that led to Howard's arrest.
Columbus Police are investigating the discovery of a body inside a Mellon Street residence, authorities said. The name of the victim, who died of a gunshot wound, has not been released , Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley said.
Melissa Lowe Rutherford, mother of manslaughter victim Shanita Rutherford, and Tumona Barber, mother of Wesley Barber, who was convicted of the crime, speak out in court August 8. Wesley Barber also addressed the court before he was sentenced.
A month ago in downtown Columbus, Andrea Shaw, an attorney visiting from Maine, acted on both instinct and impulse when she immediately agreed to adopt an injured stray dog that had been rescued by a small group of cyclists.
Employees from locally owned Grease Monkey car care centers donned caps and masks and brought superhero gifts to Parker Beck, 4, in his room at Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown Campus Pediatric Unit.
Despite having to live the next several weeks in a hotel, MCSD board member Mark Cantrell is feeling grateful after surviving without injury a lightning bolt that zapped his home and struck 10 feet from where he was sitting.
Wesley Barber's former girlfriend Nastassia Gary, retired police detective Kenneth Hudson and an audio recording of their April 2016 were presented in court during Barber's murder trial in the death of Shanita Rutherford
Together 2017 unveiled Tuesday the installment of local author and teacher Isiah Harper's word mural “My River Valley.” It's the final phase of the Together 2017 “My River Valley” mural project in the Columbus, Phenix City, and Fort Benning region.