Food trucks will add flavor to new ArtPark being launched near Chattahoochee River

It’s a sliver of prime land steps away from the Chattahoochee River and in need for a purpose such as bringing people together for creative fun and delicious food.
Thus, the ground just off Whitewater Avenue in Phenix City — and easily accessible to both sides of the river by the Frank K. Martin Pedestrian Bridge — is about to become a pop-up art oasis complete with a food-truck presence a couple of days each week. It all starts Friday.
“We’ll have the first round of food trucks coming this Friday at noon. We’ll have a grand opening ceremony then, and from that point forward there will be food trucks at that location Thursday and Friday indefinitely,” Alex Travis, community engagement coordinator with Troy University’s Riverfront Campus, said Monday.
Certainly, food trucks have become a highly mobile and tasty trend across the U.S., with residents of the Columbus-Phenix City area sampling their fair share of flavorful cuisines at occasional festivals and other events, usually near the river.
There are currently six food truck vendors that will be taking part in the ArtPark attraction. They are Spices (Caribbean), Wing Boss, The Original Po-Boy City (Cajun and Creole), Tuesdays Taco Truck (to include burritos and empanadas), The Icey Girl & Co., and Famous Nate’s Food Truck (barbecue, etc.).
The interactive pop-up ArtPark is being developed by SPARK Art, a local nonprofit launched by “Smiley” Rachael White and Stevie Hodge with help from others, including W.C. Bradley Co., the city of Phenix City, Troy University and Art Beat. The latter has donated four sculptures that will eventually be installed on the property, which is an easy walk across the pedestrian bridge from downtown Columbus.
Travis said the art group hoped to get the sculptures set up in time for Friday’s launch of ArtPark, but work on the footings for the heavy items may take a little longer. However, there will be activity right away, she said. That includes a graffiti artist on site, with Columbus GA Rocks on hand as well to guide participants in the art painting of rocks, which can then be placed around the city to be discovered by others. A rock garden also will be installed later on.
“We are planning on it being a linear art gallery along the river walk,” Travis said. “There’s quite a bit of land there. They’re going to commission local artists in the area to do sculptures, graffiti art most likely, just a whole slew of different art projects” that help people connect with each other in a unique setting that will foster leisurely interaction and recreation. There possibly will be spots for a musical stage and hammocks for those wanting to kick back and relax a little.
Organizers say the ArtPark is expected to be at the site for three to four years, then relocate to another part of the city.
As for the food trucks — and who doesn’t love to eat? — they expect to be on site 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. each Thursday and Friday, although Travis said the vendors likely will stay longer those days if the demand is there.
Other ArtPark partners from both Phenix City and Columbus include Chattahoochee Valley Community College, Alabama Power, Help the Hooch, The Citizen of East Alabama, the Columbus Museum, 2WR Architects, WestRock and Uptown Columbus.
