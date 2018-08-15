Local university’s nursing program gets a $58,000 booster shot
The Columbus State University school of nursing is feeling $58,000 better after two donations. St. Francis Hospital, an affiliate of LifePoint Health, made a donation of $50,000 and the St. Francis Auxiliary donated $8,000 at a Wednesday ceremony.
Clerk of Council Tiny Washington will remain on paid leave after the forensic auditor presented results of a seven-month investigation that uncovered missing contracts, minutes and some ordinances still not updated, city officials said Tuesday.
Scott Ressmeyer and the Miracle Riders won't know their route across the country each day during Scott's Ride 2018 until they answer a trivia question each morning. That answer will be the destination city for that day
Should downtown Columbus, Georgia be called downtown or Uptown? Each side has it's proponents. Either way, here's a look back at downtown Columbus, Georgia through historical images in the Ledger-Enquirer archives.
Cyrus Howard faces murder charges in the July 30, 2018 fatal shooting of James Richardson, Jr., in Richardson's home. Columbus Police Cpl. Stuart Carter presented the evidence that led to Howard's arrest.
Columbus Police are investigating the discovery of a body inside a Mellon Street residence, authorities said. The name of the victim, who died of a gunshot wound, has not been released , Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley said.
Melissa Lowe Rutherford, mother of manslaughter victim Shanita Rutherford, and Tumona Barber, mother of Wesley Barber, who was convicted of the crime, speak out in court August 8. Wesley Barber also addressed the court before he was sentenced.
A month ago in downtown Columbus, Andrea Shaw, an attorney visiting from Maine, acted on both instinct and impulse when she immediately agreed to adopt an injured stray dog that had been rescued by a small group of cyclists.