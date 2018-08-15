Three suspected members of Zohannon gang identified by Task Force after pot seized

Three young men were identified Wednesday as gang members after the Metro Narcotics Task Force was called to assist the U.S. Marshals in an investigation Tuesday on Luna Drive police seized marijuana valued at $8,435, Columbus police said.
They were identified as Jessie Harper, 20, Sayvone Truitt, 17, and Mondale Thomas, 19. Each was charged with one count of participation in criminal gang activity, possession of marijuana, possession of Ecstasy and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Harper and Thomas, who pleaded not guilty, also were charged with possession of drug related objects while Truitt continued his hearing.
Agent Alex Berinobis of the Task Force said the U.S. Marshals Task Force was serving a warrant on individuals at 6328 Luna Drive when a quantity of marijuana was spotted in plain view. The marshals contacted the Task Force.
Armed with their own search warrant, agents entered the home about 10:54 a.m. and found three loaded guns and baggies containing nearly 12 ounces of marijuana with a street value of $8,435.
The task force identified the suspects as members of the Zohannon gang from tattoos on their body.
Robin King, a public defender representing Thomas, asked Beronobis about the gang colors . The agent said the gang color was orange and Harper had the name on his body.
The agent said the suspects are seen in a video on social media claiming to be a gang.
King asked the agent what evidence police had linking Thomas to the gang on the serious felony charge.
Matt Brown, an assistant district attorney, said gangs make money selling drugs. “It’s becoming a jury question,” he said of the charge.
Hunter said the a jury is going to have to make up its mind on the gang question.
