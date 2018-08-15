Man arrested for impersonating officer at Public Safety Center

An investigation into a man impersonating a police officer at the Public Safety Center has led to the arrest of a Columbus man, police said.
James Allen Ross, 36, was picked up on an outstanding warrant on Monday. He was charged with two counts of impersonating a police officer and held in the Muscogee County Jail.
The charges stem from an investigation that started on Aug. 8. Officer Tyler McCrea was called to the Public Safety Center where a resident reported someone impersonating a police officer.
The incident is alleged to have occurred sometime between 7 p.m. July 26 and midnight Aug 4 at the 510 10th St. building.
Comments