Judge to minister facing theft charge: ‘Thou shall not steal’

A Columbus minister is accused of breaking one of the Ten Commandments when he was captured on video taking a religious picture Saturday from the front stoop of a Dirk Way home in the neighborhood.
Tramaiz Lavar Taylor, 34, was charged with misdemeanor theft of a picture with the words ,” Beyond Blessed and Thankful.” Represented by public defender Robin King, he pleaded not guilty to the charge during a 9 a.m. hearing in Recorder’s Court.
Patrol officer Cody Manning said police were called just before 9 a.m. to the home in the 500 block of Dirk Way to check on a theft. A surveillance camera at the house captured Taylor’s photo but his name was unknown.
The photo was posted on social media to help police identify the suspect. Taylor was identified in the photo and an address was located on Chesapeake Way, less than two miles from the location of the theft.
Police went to the address and found the picture valued at $20 on the front porch at the house. Police returned the property to the owner and took Taylor into custody.
King asked Judge Julius Hunter for a reasonable bond for the man who has a ministry in Phenix City. Hunter said,” Thou shall not steal,” before setting bond at $250 and sending the case to State Court.
Comments