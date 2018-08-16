There is a ‘powerful’ reason for the large crane that is blocking 10th Street in downtown Columbus

If you trying to travel 10th Street in downtown Columbus today, good luck.
Georgia Power crews have the road blocked between Second Avenue and First Avenue in front of the Springer Opera House.
The work is part of a $10 million investment Georgia Power is making to improve service reliability in the downtown area, spokesman Robert Watkins said Thursday morning. The work started earlier this year should be completed by the spring of next year.
“We are putting our high-reliability network in downtown,” Watkins said. “The beauty of this system if you lose power or have a transformer blow, the backup will kick in and the customer will never see it.”
The utility company has workers installing the system never the Springer and the Synovus Centre this week. The work in front of the Springer is the most visible because a large crane has been brought in to put underground pieces of the new system in place, Watkins said.
Parts of downtown have been on the high-reliability network, but the new work will greatly expand the high-reliability network, Watkins said.
The crane that is blocking 10th Street should be gone by the end of Thursday, Watkins said. Barring any issues, the section of the road will be reopened when it is moved.
