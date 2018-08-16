The Springer is hosting a world premiere, and it involves a Broadway( yes, that Broadway) legend

The Springer Opera House is hosting the world premiere of "Proud Ladies". It's a multi-media, song and dance celebration of Broadway female superstars and stars Broadway legend Kurt Peterson. Why's it opening in Columbus? Watch the video to find out.
Are you ready for some high school football?

The 2018 high school football season kicks off this week for many area teams. Here's a quick look at some of the pairings, game times, locations, how we’re getting high school football scores this year, and how you can help.