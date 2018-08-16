The Springer is hosting a world premiere, and it involves a Broadway( yes, that Broadway) legend
The Springer Opera House is hosting the world premiere of "Proud Ladies". It's a multi-media, song and dance celebration of Broadway female superstars and stars Broadway legend Kurt Peterson. Why's it opening in Columbus? Watch the video to find out.
The 2018 high school football season kicks off this week for many area teams. Here's a quick look at some of the pairings, game times, locations, how we’re getting high school football scores this year, and how you can help.
Clerk of Council Tiny Washington will remain on paid leave after the forensic auditor presented results of a seven-month investigation that uncovered missing contracts, minutes and some ordinances still not updated, city officials said Tuesday.
VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC DESCRIPTION - Three men face charges of rape, aggravated sodomy, kidnapping, second-degree arson and other charges in the January 1, 2014 brutal attack on a 36-year old Columbus woman
The Columbus State University school of nursing is feeling $58,000 better after two donations. St. Francis Hospital, an affiliate of LifePoint Health, made a donation of $50,000 and the St. Francis Auxiliary donated $8,000 at a Wednesday ceremony.
Scott Ressmeyer and the Miracle Riders won't know their route across the country each day during Scott's Ride 2018 until they answer a trivia question each morning. That answer will be the destination city for that day
Should downtown Columbus, Georgia be called downtown or Uptown? Each side has it's proponents. Either way, here's a look back at downtown Columbus, Georgia through historical images in the Ledger-Enquirer archives.
Cyrus Howard faces murder charges in the July 30, 2018 fatal shooting of James Richardson, Jr., in Richardson's home. Columbus Police Cpl. Stuart Carter presented the evidence that led to Howard's arrest.