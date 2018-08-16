Two men had sex with 13-year-old girl from Cusseta, Columbus police say

The second of two men accused of doing “nasty things” to a 13-year-old Cusseta, Ga., girl in April pleaded not guilty to a series of charges Thursday in Recorder’s Court.
Markeith Rone, 23, faces one count each of sodomy, aggravated child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes and Internet pornography. Judge Julius Hunter set no bond on the charges and bound them over to Muscogee Superior Court.
Princeton Kelly, 24, of Seale, Ala., was charged in June with aggravated child molestation, interference with child custody and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Columbus Police Detective Mark Scruggs of the Special Victims Unit said the girl met Rone on Facebook where they talked about “nasty things” before she gave him her address. Rone was with Kelly when the two picked her up in Cusseta and stopped at a liquor store before ending up at a hotel on Victory Drive.
One was having sex with the teen when she told him to stop because it was painful, police said. She then engaged in sex with both men, including sodomy, according to authorities.
The girl was dropped off at her grandmother’s house in Columbus where police were called on April 25. A rape kit examination was completed on the girl and DNA was matched to Kelly, Scruggs said. No DNA has been connected by the GBI to Rone.
During the investigation, Scruggs said warrants were made for information from Facebook. Kelly, who was interviewed after his arrest, told police on June 21 that he knew Rone and his first name was Markeith.
“He said he had a white girl and if he wanted to go with him,” Scruggs said.
The U.S. Marshals Service contacted police on Aug. 6 and said Rone was in custody in Phenix City. In an interview with police, Rone said Kelly pretended to be him with the girl and claimed he had no cellphone. He also said Kelly has a gray vehicle.
Rone was represented by attorney Chance Hardy but he remained silent during the hearing.
