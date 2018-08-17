Columbus, Phenix City weather for August 17 from WRBL’s Bob Jeswald

Take a look at the weather forecast for Friday, August 17 from WRBL meteorologist Bob Jeswald.
Are you ready for some high school football?

The 2018 high school football season kicks off this week for many area teams. Here's a quick look at some of the pairings, game times, locations, how we’re getting high school football scores this year, and how you can help.