Four Columbus area residents indicted on child porn, bank robbery and other charges

Four Columbus area residents are among 32 people indicted by a Macon grand jury, Charles E. Peeler, U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, announced Thursday.
“I want to thank our federal, state and local law enforcement partners for their hard work bringing these cases before the federal grand jury,” Peeler said.
Anayanssy Espinosa, 44, and Jose Fernandez, 33, both of Columbus are charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. If convicted, each defendant faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a $10 million fine, or both, on each count. The case was investigated by the Georgia State Patrol and the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office. It’s being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Mel Hyde.
Michael Lawson, 36, of Midland, is charged with attempted sexual exploitation of children and possession of child pornography. If convicted, Lawson faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, with a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison on the first count, and a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison on the second. Each count carries a $250,000 fine and sex offender registration. The case was investigated by Homeland Securities Investigation and the Internal Revenue Service. It’s being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Crawford Seals.
Johnny Ray Turner, 45, of Columbus is charged with bank robbery and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. If convicted, Turner faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison on the first count and up to life on the second, and a $250,000 fine, or both, on each count. The case was investigated by the Columbus, Georgia Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Wildwood, Florida Police Department, and it is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Mel Hyde.
Peeler noted an indictment is only an allegation of criminal conduct. All defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt.
