Two Troup County Jail inmates crawl down drain pipe to escape lockup

Authorities are searching for two Troup County Jail inmates who climbed down a drain pipe late Wednesday to escape, officials said.
The escape of Thomas Christopher Cuddington and Eric Calvin Bell was discovered about 8 a.m. Thursday at the lockup.
A review of the surveillance camera shows the two inmates climbing down a drain pipe on the front of the Troup County Sheriff’s Office at 10:59 p.m. Wednesday. They ran up Sam Walker Drive toward Hamilton Road and haven’t been seen.
An ongoing investigation is underway in the search for the missing inmates.
Cuddington, 28, is described as white, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. His last known address is the 1500 block of Phillips Road in Warm Springs. Bell, 28, is described as black, 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. His last known address is in the 4000 block of West Point Road in Lagrange.
Anyone coming in contact with the inmates should call 706-883-1616 or the Troup County 911.
