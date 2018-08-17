One of two escapees from Troup County Jail captured in LaGrange, officials said

One of two escapees from the Troup County Jail was captured in LaGrange, officials said Friday.
Eric Bell, 28, was taken into custody on Hamilton Road but the search continues for Thomas Christopher Cuddington who was discovered missing about 8 a.m. Thursday at the lockup.
The capture of Bell came after authorities announced a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the escapees. The reward is for each inmate for a total of $2,000.
A review of the surveillance camera shows the two inmates climbing down a drain pipe on the front of the Troup County Sheriff’s Office at 10:59 p.m. Wednesday. They ran up Sam Walker Drive toward Hamilton Road and haven’t been seen.
Cuddington, 28, is described as white, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. His last known address is the 1500 block of Phillips Road in Warm Springs. Bell is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.
Anyone with information on Cuddington should contact Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000, the Sheriff’s Office at 706-883-1616 or 911.
Anyone coming in contact with the inmates should call 706-883-1616 or the Troup County 911.
Comments