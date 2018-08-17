Woman sought after car attempted to strike officer on Buxton Drive and Winifred Lane

Columbus police are searching for a woman after she intentionally attempted to strike an officer late Thursday at Buxton Drive and Winifred Lane.
Warrants have been obtained to charge Rayshawndria Gardner with aggravated assault on a peace officer, police said Friday.
A patrol officer conducted a traffic stop on a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Gardner at 2 a.m. She is accused of attempting to strike the office as she fled from the scene.
The officer wasn’t injured in the attempt to strike him with the vehicle.
The Chevrolet Malibu has been found but the location of Gardner remains unknown.
Police need help to locate Gardner who may appear heavier than she is in a photo. Anyone with information on Gardner is requested to contact detective Zachary Cole of the Robbery Assault Unit at 706-225-4295 of zcole@columbusga.org.
