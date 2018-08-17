Men found guilty in brutal attack on Columbus woman

Attorneys address the jury with opening and closing statements before three men, Robert Johnson, Ketorie Glover and Joey Garron, were found guilty in the brutal kidnapping, rape and burning of a Columbus woman on New Years Day morning 2014.
