Man charged in Toney Drive shooting one month after two were injured

A Columbus man has been charged in a July shooting that left two people injured on Toney Drive, police said.
Decarlos Warren, 20, was taken into custody by the Special Operations Units on Thursday at Eagle Trace Apartments on Torch Hill Road. He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault in a July 16 shooting at 4855 Toney Drive and held in the Muscogee County Jail for a hearing in Recorder’s Court.
Police were called at 6:06 a.m. to Piedmont Columbus Regional midtown campus on a shooting. At the hospital, police discovered two victims, one suffering from a gunshot wound to the hand and the other was struck with the butt of a gun to the right side of the face.
Injuries to the man and a woman were described as non-life threatening.
