Teen faces 12 counts of criminal gang charges after arrest during traffic stop

By Ben Wright

benw@ledger-enquirer.com

August 18, 2018 12:10 PM

A teen faces gang participation charges after the vehicle he was driving failed to use a turn signal Friday from Armour Road to Airport Thruway, Columbus police said.

Jeremy Hildebrand, 18, of Columbus was taken into custody without incident during the 10:35 p.m. traffic stop where he didn’t have a state driver’s license. He was wanted on outstanding warrants that included 12 counts of participation in criminal gang activity, one count of kidnapping, hijacking a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He is held without bond in the Muscogee County Jail on the serious charges for a hearing in Recorder’s Court.

Police didn’t name a suspected gang in which Hildebrand is alleged to be a participant.

