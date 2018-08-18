Teen faces 12 counts of criminal gang charges after arrest during traffic stop

A teen faces gang participation charges after the vehicle he was driving failed to use a turn signal Friday from Armour Road to Airport Thruway, Columbus police said.
Jeremy Hildebrand, 18, of Columbus was taken into custody without incident during the 10:35 p.m. traffic stop where he didn’t have a state driver’s license. He was wanted on outstanding warrants that included 12 counts of participation in criminal gang activity, one count of kidnapping, hijacking a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He is held without bond in the Muscogee County Jail on the serious charges for a hearing in Recorder’s Court.
Police didn’t name a suspected gang in which Hildebrand is alleged to be a participant.
Comments